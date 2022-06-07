SVB Leerink Increases HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $76.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

HQY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.36. 8,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,233. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -123.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

