Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,238.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,547,000 after purchasing an additional 259,592 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 342,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 132,356 shares during the period.

Shares of SNDX opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.59 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.