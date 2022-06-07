Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16-$3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sysco by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sysco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 928,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,572 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

