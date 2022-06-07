TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €27.10 Price Target at Warburg Research

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.10 ($29.14) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TEG traded up €0.27 ($0.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €16.45 ($17.69). The company had a trading volume of 530,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €15.88 ($17.08) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($31.58).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.