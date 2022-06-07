TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL) Insider Purchases A$1,349,999.98 in Stock

TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL – Get Rating) insider Ben Swain bought 19,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,349,999.98 ($971,223.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.47.

About TasFoods

TasFoods Limited processes, manufactures, and sells Tasmanian-made food products in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Dairy and Poultry segments. It offers poultry meat products under the Nichols Poultry, Nichols Ethical Free Range, Isle & Sky, and Nichols Kitchen brands; and wasabi flowers and leaves, as well as fresh wasabi stems and powdered wasabi.

