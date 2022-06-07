TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 47.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 36,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23,053.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,058,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 1,053,548 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 473.0% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 722,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 596,032 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.88.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

