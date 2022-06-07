TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.69. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 3.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $5,137,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget stock opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 430.76 and a beta of 1.04.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

