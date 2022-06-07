Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

VIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of VIV opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

