Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $28.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,579,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,662 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

