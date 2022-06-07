Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.56. 7,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 108.80%.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,116,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 412.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

