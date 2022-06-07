Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEVA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,837,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,491. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

