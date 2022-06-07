Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEVA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.
Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,837,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,491. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07.
In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.