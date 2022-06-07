The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other AZEK news, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

