The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $34.29 Average PT from Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZEK has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,479,000 after buying an additional 300,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AZEK by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,985,000 after buying an additional 1,023,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,251,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,611,000 after buying an additional 379,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

