The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCS. TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

