The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

NYSE:TCS opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $390.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCS. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.