The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,881. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 441,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after buying an additional 80,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,240,000 after buying an additional 570,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1,008.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 130,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 364,486 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

