The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells $567,610.96 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,568,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,327,553.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.16. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

