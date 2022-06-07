The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder William H. Scripps Sells 43,000 Shares

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

E.W. Scripps stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,264. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSP. Zacks Investment Research cut E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Huber Research cut E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,928,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,114,000 after purchasing an additional 400,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,713 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,113,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,947,000 after acquiring an additional 833,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,713,000 after acquiring an additional 63,734 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,760,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 158,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

