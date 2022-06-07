The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€241.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €241.00 ($259.14) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($251.61) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($286.02) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €227.08 ($244.17).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

EPA:RI opened at €183.80 ($197.63) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($146.51). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €190.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €195.62.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.