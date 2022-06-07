The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price to $257.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.73.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.35. 6,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,154. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Saia has a 52 week low of $173.64 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.14.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 87.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

