The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

