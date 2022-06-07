The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

TJX Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. 6,706,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,297,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,508,000 after buying an additional 131,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $116,429,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

