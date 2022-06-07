TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($2.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

