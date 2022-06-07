TheStreet Downgrades Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) to D

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

