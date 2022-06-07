TheStreet Downgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to C+

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BSM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.