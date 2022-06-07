Thomas L. Ryan Sells 25,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,121,968.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.19. 7,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,052. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Service Co. International by 2,003.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $6,340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Service Co. International by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 301,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.