ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart Sells 18,255 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $73,567.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TDUP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 1,112,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,224. The stock has a market cap of $385.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.16. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ThredUp by 141.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 234,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ThredUp by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,000 shares in the last quarter. Upfront Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $27,907,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ThredUp by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

