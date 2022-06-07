ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CFO Sean Sobers Sells 6,602 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,281.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $385.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.16. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDUP. Wedbush cut their price objective on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ThredUp by 141.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 234,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ThredUp by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $27,907,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ThredUp by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

