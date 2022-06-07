ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) President Anthony Salvatore Marino Sells 9,828 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,536 shares in the company, valued at $276,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,224. The company has a market cap of $385.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. ThredUp’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDUP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 234,861 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. Upfront Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,907,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

