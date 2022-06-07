Tiffany Olson Purchases 33,000 Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) Stock

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX – Get Rating) insider Tiffany Olson acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.11 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of A$135,663.00 ($97,599.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) products for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. The company focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using MTR. Its lead products include TLX591-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX591, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials and TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); and TLX66, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases.

