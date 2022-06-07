Tiffany Olson Purchases 33,000 Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) Stock

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX – Get Rating) insider Tiffany Olson acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.11 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of A$135,663.00 ($97,599.28).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About Telix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
See Also
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.