Tower Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TWR)

Tower Limited (ASX:TWR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.
Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.