Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) will report sales of $426.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.00 million and the lowest is $426.19 million. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $362.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

