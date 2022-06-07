Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Lowered to $266.00 at Truist Financial

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $275.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $199.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.04. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after acquiring an additional 102,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

