Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48 or greater for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.48- EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.05.

TSCO stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.09. The company had a trading volume of 796,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.04. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

