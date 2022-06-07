Transat A.T. (TRZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect Transat A.T. to post earnings of C($1.95) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.73) by C($0.80). The firm had revenue of C$202.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$244.00 million.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.22. The company had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,116. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$3.74 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a market cap of C$159.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.58.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

