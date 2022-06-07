TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RNAZ stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million and a PE ratio of -9.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in TransCode Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

