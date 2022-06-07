Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.72 Million

Analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) to post sales of $19.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.44 million to $20.00 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $19.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $80.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $81.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.77 million, with estimates ranging from $90.84 million to $100.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Travelzoo had a net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 732.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TZOO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,871. Company insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

