Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $62.20.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

