Trevor Allen Sells 1,500 Shares of Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Stock

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Rating) insider Trevor Allen sold 1,500 shares of Peet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$99.93 ($71.89), for a total value of A$149,899.50 ($107,841.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is a positive change from Peet’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Peet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

