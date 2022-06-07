TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBK opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $48.94.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.