TriCo Bancshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBK opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 98.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.