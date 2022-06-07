Truist Financial Lowers Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $101.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPE. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE CPE opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 699,814 shares of company stock worth $43,316,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.