Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Stephens

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stephens from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

