Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Stephens

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stephens from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.
Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.
In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Truist Financial (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
