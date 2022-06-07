Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 72.56 ($0.91).

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 75 ($0.94) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.93) to GBX 78 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 87 ($1.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.79) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 53.85 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.83). The company has a market capitalization of £774.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

In related news, insider Martin F. Greenslade bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($39,097.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

