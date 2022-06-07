Tuya (TUYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect Tuya to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Tuya has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 58.07%. On average, analysts expect Tuya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tuya alerts:

Shares of TUYA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 45,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,771. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Tuya has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tuya by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.