Tuya (TUYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect Tuya to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Tuya has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 58.07%. On average, analysts expect Tuya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TUYA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 45,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,771. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Tuya has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tuya by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.
Tuya Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuya (TUYA)
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.