Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TYL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.69.

NYSE:TYL opened at $356.42 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $327.97 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.06 and a 200-day moving average of $440.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,346,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 94.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

