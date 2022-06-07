U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.
In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $484,051. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of USPH stock opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.42.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 56.94%.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
