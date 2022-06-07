U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $484,051. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.42.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.