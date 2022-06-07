UBS Group Lowers EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target to €173.00

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from €189.00 ($203.23) to €173.00 ($186.02) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($209.68) to €190.00 ($204.30) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.93. 33,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $73.48 and a 52 week high of $110.11.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.