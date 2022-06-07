UBS Group Lowers EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target to €173.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from €189.00 ($203.23) to €173.00 ($186.02) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($209.68) to €190.00 ($204.30) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.93. 33,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $73.48 and a 52 week high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

