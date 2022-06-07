UBS Group Lowers Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target to €1,185.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from €1,404.00 ($1,509.68) to €1,185.00 ($1,274.19) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,623.66) to €1,624.00 ($1,746.24) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,387.10) to €1,340.00 ($1,440.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,154.98.

OTCMKTS HESAY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.22. 43,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,200. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.19. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

