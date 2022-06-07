UBS Group Trims Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Target Price to CHF 139

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 151 to CHF 139 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of CFRUY stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 448,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.